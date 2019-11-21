Eufaula High School Future Farmers of America Advisors Buster Padgett and Leigh Money recognized students that worked on the tractor restoration team throughout this summer at Tuesday night’s meeting of the ECS. The students put in more than 200 hours on a 1953 tractor.
The tractor restoration team was one of 12 finalists nationally.
Also, the EHS FFA Chapter was honored for being in the top 300 of 8,000 chapters nationally.
“We worry about national rankings in Alabama,” Padgett said. “We’ve got ‘em right here.”
Members of the FFA team include Connor Gissendaner, Haley Nolin, Shelby Hutto, Maegan Hutto, Bryan Dees, Logan Pittman, Luke Padgett, Eden Woods, and Ian Hays.
The Eufaula Education Foundation was also recognized at the meeting. It started in 1995 and over the last 15 years the foundation has awarded about $78,000.
This year the foundation awarded about $5,000, including for books, literacy games and more to Eufaula Primary School and Eufaula Elementary.
Schools Facilities Director James Bailey said about 40% of the new alternative learning center is complete and do everything possible is being done so it can open by Jan. 7. He also noted that security cameras continue to be updated at various campuses.
Personnel Actions
Resignation, Certified: Maggie Pritchard, Special Education Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Nov. 19; Kathryn Foy, Kindergarten Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Dec. 20; Leisa Beam, Art Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Jan. 1, 2020, retirement.
Resignation, Classified: Dillya Davis, Paraprofessional, Early Learning Center, effective Nov. 8; Bruce Young, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 3.
Employment, Certified: Heather Stevens, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Jan. 3, 2020.
Employment, Classified: Tammy Rumph, 6.5-Hour CNP Workee, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Nov. 20.
Temporary / Part Time / Contract: Dylan Ludlam, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Sept. 4; Bobby Hudson, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Aug. 13; Jared Kornegay, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Aug. 13; Merri Hicks, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Sept. 4; Rodney Lewis, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Nov. 18; Marlene Rivera, Child Care for Conversational English, $7.25/hour, not to exceed 10 hours per week, effective Oct. 15-April 28, 2020; Rhonda Thomas, 21st Century Site Coordinator, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20; Regina Robinson, 21st Century Lead Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 202; Melody Smith, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 2020; Tameka Wright, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 2020; Jessica Henderson, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 2020;; Carla Douglas, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 2020; Paula Dunn, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 2020; Brandy Senn, 21st Century Substitute, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 2020; Julie Bailey, 21st Century Nurse, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 20-May 22, 2020; Christi Green, Extended Day, Early Learning Center, as needed, effective Oct. 1-June 30, 2020; Cyntheia Furman, Translator/Interpreter, as needed outside of regular work hours, $20/hour, not to exceed $2,000, effective Nov. 20-Aug. 30, 2020.
Supplements for 2019-20 School Year: Kayla Riley, Speech Teacher; Dylan Ludlam, Head Soccer, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Sarah Patty, Assistant Soccer, Admiral Moorer Middle School.
