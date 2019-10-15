The Eufaula High School Homecoming Court includes (seated, from left) Queen Quantasia Anderson, 12th grade attendants Colby Martin and Tamara McCoy, (standing) Presley Vannoy (9th), Jordan Aniya Ward (10th), Jada Woods (11th), Catherine Nolin (11th), Samiya Jones (10th), and Tyonna Respress (9th).
