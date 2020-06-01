Eufaula High School will hold its Class of 2020 graduation — The Tassle’s Worth the Hassle — on Saturday (June 6) at 9 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Each graduate will receive six tickets for family or friends to attend. This will allow the ceremony to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The EHS Valedictorian is Davis Wingate and the Salutatorian is Georgiana Dramble.
Gates will open at Tiger Stadium at 8:30 a.m.
Graduates are expected to be in the gymnasium at 8 a.m.
