Eufaula Tigers

Eufaula High School playoff tickets for Friday night's Class 6A playoff game against Blount High School can be purchased online at https://gofan.com/app/event/71830.

Kickoff for Friday's game between the Leopards and Tigers at Tiger Stadium will be 7 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at the stadium.

