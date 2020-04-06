The Barbour County Extension Office/4-H Youth Development is pleased to announce that Eufaula High School Senior, Thailana Salary, has been chosen as one of 35 state recipients of the Alabama 4-H Foundation Scholarship. The funds will be used to further her education at Wallace College this summer. She plans to transfer later to Troy and pursue a degree in children’s therapy and mental health.
To apply, Salary submitted a resume, letter of recommendation and her 4-H story titled “How Alabama 4-H Has Changed My Life.”
Salary’s involvement in 4-H began in 2018 when she learned that 4-H extends to age 18 and involves many leadership opportunities. Even though there was not a 4-H Club at EHS, She sought out to start one and over several months she wrote the by-laws, constitution and mission statement for the first ever 4-H Club at EHS. These were voted on and approved by the founding members of the club. The Eufaula High School Growing Leaders 4-H Club Mission Statement is “As a Growing Leader 4-H member our goal is to help the community and to grow as individuals. We stand for the bond of respect, kindness, and diligence. Creativity and self-confidence is a requirement that shall be executed in each one of us. I am an active member of the national 4-H organization and I am proud of it.”
During her time in the 4-H Club and through a State 4-H Leadership Retreat, Salary learned that Alabama is a big place and people do things differently all over. She maintains contact with some of the people she met there and hopes adults and students here will realize that 4-H is a creative outlet that helps kids get out of their shell and introduces them to new things.
Salary calls Eufaula home, along with her mother, LaRhonda Salary. She really enjoyed her time at Eufaula High School and speaks highly of her teachers at EHS whom she feels had a genuine interest in her. She will miss cross country running and tennis. She has worked this year at Eufaula Primary School as an Extended Day Assistant.
