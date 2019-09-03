Eufaula High school FFA will have its Fall Mum Sale Sept. 23-26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the EHS Greenhouse.
The 10-inch pots are $15 and are available in yellow, bronze, lavender, red and white.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eufaula High school FFA will have its Fall Mum Sale Sept. 23-26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the EHS Greenhouse.
The 10-inch pots are $15 and are available in yellow, bronze, lavender, red and white.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.