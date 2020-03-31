Barbour EMA Alert:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 31 at 10:50 a.m. until March 31 at 11:30 a.m. by NWS Birmingham.
At 10:50 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Banks to 6 miles southwest of Brundidge, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Eufaula, Clio, Clayton, Louisville, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Gaino, Blue Springs State Park, Osco, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, White Oak, Boot Hill, Millers Ford, Clayton Municipal Airport and Baker Hill. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 3 p.m. for southeastern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.