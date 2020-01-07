Turns out there was no “game-changing moment” Eufaula was hoping for as the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs selected Enterprise from a field of a dozen towns for the location of the planned Southeast Alabama Veterans Home.
Eufaula was one of a dozen towns looking to become the site for the home, which is projected to have 250 jobs and house up to 175 residents. Others besides Enterprise and Eufaula included Andalusia, Daleville, Dothan, Geneva, Greenville, Luverne, New Brockton, Opp, Ozark and Troy.
“While we congratulate Enterprise, we’re disappointed, but I’m really proud of everyone involved in our presentation,” Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said. “It was an exercise for the county and community to come together for a big project. That experience will help us in the future.”
The board unanimously selected the Homes Committee’s recommendation of Enterprise as the site.
The ADVA considered the southeast Alabama counties of Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties for the new home, which will be the fifth in the state.
The new home should open by 2023.
The price of the project will be funded by the Veterans Administration and the state.
The only people reportedly at Friday’s board meeting were Jonathan Tullos, representing several areas involved as executive director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Inc., Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan, State Rep. Steve Clouse of Dale County, Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson and Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker.
The ADVA currently operates four Veterans homes in the state — Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, Tut Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, and William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette. The Enterprise home will be named at a later date. In all, the facilities care for more than 700 veterans.
In early 2018, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs hired Public Consulting Group Inc. conducted a feasibility study for the long-term Veteran healthcare needs in the state. The PCG study projected that 1,440 veterans would require a skilled-care bed by 2045. Currently, there are 704 beds at Alabama’s four Veterans homes. The maximum number of state Veterans home beds in Alabama for now is 1,007.
In addition, the study showed that the projected demand for skilled-care among Alabama Veterans will continue to significantly exceed the total number of beds currently provided through the state Veterans home program.
The Veterans Homes Committee reviewed site proposals submitted by Wiregrass municipalities based on five factors — favorability of the plot of land proposed; transportation accessibility; workforce availability; specialized healthcare services within proximity of the site; and additional factors identified by the proposer.
“This was a difficult selection process, as many communities submitted excellent proposals for the new Veterans home,” Chad Richmond, SBVA vice-chairman, said. “We are excited about this project, as this location will give access to many underserved Veterans. The committee team worked diligently and fairly through this process, and I’m confident that our selection of Enterprise will provide the setting and care our veterans deserve.”
Coffee County was identified as having the largest Veteran population projections in the feasibility study. In fact, Marques said Enterprise has “most Veterans per capita in the state.” Fort Rucker’s proximity was vital to that count, and the U.S. Army post has long been labeled as the economic engine for Enterprise.
Another key in the decision-making process could have been the possible 4-lane project from Interstate 10 in Florida all the way to Enterprise. The last 22 miles will be up to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Florida has reportedly agreed to 4-lane its part to the Alabama state line.
