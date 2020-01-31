The Clio Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck and trailer along with pieces of heavy equipment that was stolen over the weekend from a local business.
The items were reported stolen from Pine Straw USA on Blue Springs Street in Clio, according to Clio Police Chief Richard Johnson.
The items that were reported stolen include a white 2004 Dodge 3500 truck with dual rear axles bearing Pine Straw USA decals, a black 20-foot utility trailer with tag number 6UTA3173, an orange Kubota Skid Steer, and a mulcher cutter.
The theft occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Anyone having information about the theft is encouraged to call the Clio Police Department at (334) 397-4402 or (334) 726-7838.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.