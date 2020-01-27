A Eufaula Police Department inmate that escaped for a brief time over the weekend has been taken into custody by law enforcement officers.
Calvintia Kenard Smith, 26, of Eufaula was being held in the Eufaula City Jail on a domestic violence assault charge when he escaped at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, by overpowering a corrections officer at the facility.
In a press release from EPD Chief Steve Watkins, Smith was described as black male, 5 foot 11 inches in height, and weighed 160 pounds. When he escaped, Smith was wearing a white jumpsuit with an orange t-shirt.
In a second press release on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 12:30 a.m., Watkins said that after an extensive search, the inmate was back in custody.
Watkins stated that neither the Corrections Officer nor Smith received any injuries during the escape.
Smith now faces an additional charge of escape first degree (13A-10-31) which will be added to the original domestic violence assault charge. On Monday he was awaiting a bond hearing.
“We extend our thanks to the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit, the Eufaula Police Department K-9 Division, the media, and the public for their assistance,” commented Watkins on the search efforts to locate Smith.
