Myrtice Etheridge, owner of Sunshine Acres Preschool, has been selected as the Eufaula Tribune‘s Mother of the Year.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10.
Etheridge was chosen from a handful of entries, all worthy of the selection. However, Etheridge received the majority of first-place selections to win the honor.
One of her three children, Merry Etheridge Trammell, nominated Myrtice. Trammell said because of her work, her mother has raised “most of the children” in Eufaula. Aside from her two daughters and a son, Etheridge also has three grandchildren whom Trammell says her mother “loves dearly.”
Etheridge opened Barbour County’s first daycare about 60 years ago along with her sister, a a business still in operation today.
“She is a true pillar of this community,” Trammell said. “She loves her children (at Sunshine Acres Preschool) and their parents and tries to teach/help parents on how to raise/guide their children daily. She not only still works every day but she now has children and grandchildren of those she has taught all through the years.
“She loves flowers she plants in her yard and reading every day, especially her bible and occasionally shopping. To say that she goes above and beyond the duties of a mother is an understatement. She is loving and giving and always trying to help others.”
Trammell has also been in business with her mother for the last 36 years.
Along with the selection as Mother of the Year, Etheridge will receive a gift certificate from the Tribune.
