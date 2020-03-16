Latest from Eufaula City Schools:
At the end of the school day, Wednesday, March 18, Eufaula City Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6. During this closure, Eufaula City Schools will be taking steps to help students and families in different ways.
Instructional Packets
Eufaula Early Learning Center, Eufaula Primary School, Eufaula Elementary School and Admiral Moorer Middle School will have instructional packets that will be sent home with students on Wednesday. If your child does not attend school on Wednesday, the packet may be picked up by the end of the school day on Wednesday. Students are not required to complete the packets by April 6; the packets are contingency plans in case we are unable to return to school on April 6. Students who attend Eufaula High School should check Canvas, our learning management system. If your child attends Eufaula High School and you have questions, please contact your teacher and/or a principal.
Internet Service
Charter Spectrum will be offering free internet services (broadband and Wi-Fi access) for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. Additionally, Charter Spectrum will open its Wi-Fi hotspots locally for public use. For more information visit http://bit.ly/2WgN25R.
Meals
Children will be able to receive meals Monday through Friday starting Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3. Locations are setup to distribute grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all Eufaula City Schools’ students and any child 18 or under.
Children must be present to receive a meal. Pick-up times will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the following locations:
• Eufaula Early Learning Center/Central Office Lunchroom (333 State Docks Road)
• Eufaula Elementary School Lunchroom (422 Sanford Avenue)
The dinner program at Eufaula High School will continue as scheduled this week, March 16-19. The program will close for spring break and will start again on Monday, March 30, even though schools will be still be closed.
Medicine
If your child has medication at school with a nurse and needs that medication, please pick up the medication by the end of the school day on Wednesday, March 18. A parent must pick up the medication.
Special Education IEP Meetings
Scheduled IEP (Individualized Education Program) annual review meetings will be held via use of Google Hangouts video conferencing. Parents will receive an invitation via phone or personal email. Please contact your child’s special education teacher for more information.
Again, thank you for your patience and stay safe during this trying time in our world. During this unexpected long break, as we have been advised by health officials, please do not congregate in small areas and stay away from crowds.
I read a profound statement from another superintendent today that in summary states: we will never know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be very apparent if we did too little.
Sincerely,
Patrick J. Brannan, Jr.
Superintendent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.