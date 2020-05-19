The city of Eufaula’s Public Safety Curfew that had been imposed April 4 has been rescinded by Mayor Jack Tibbs.
The curfew regarded all persons within Eufaula and its police jurisdiction from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m., with exceptions to essential businesses, operations and travel.
