A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Barbour County man.

Dontreves Dimario Grant, 31, of Eufaula was killed when the 2016 Chrysler 200 he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Grant was not using a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

The crash occurred on Alabama 30, 10 miles west of Eufaula on Sunday, April 5, at about 10:05 p.m. but was not discovered until Monday, April 6. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

