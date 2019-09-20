After some confusion regarding tonight's kickoff time for the Eufaula High football game at Early County in Blakely, Georgia, Early County High School has confirmed that the game will begin at 8 p.m. local time in Blakely, which will be 7 p.m. Eufaula time.
