The National Association for Family Child Care recently awarded the country’s top honor for high-quality family child care programs to Shelia Davis, operator of The Little Learning Place in Eufaula.
NAFCC accreditation is a rigorous quality improvement system that uses a set of over 300 standards to recognize high-quality child care programs operating in the residence of the child care professional. In Alabama, almost 11 percent of licensed family child care programs have achieved this recognition; considerably higher than the two percent nationwide average.
Davis, who has been a child care provider for 15 years, said she wanted to earn the accreditation “to learn more about my program and the families I serve.”
“I just love the job and the kids are such a joy. It’s so fulfilling watching them learn new things,” Davis added.
To earn NAFCC accreditation, Davis went through an extensive self-study, training and quality improvement process with the support of her mentor, Elizabeth King, from the Family Child Care Partnerships-Accreditation Facilitation Project administered by Auburn University. FCCP-AFP is a statewide quality enhancement, accreditation facilitation program funded through a contract with the Alabama State Department of Human Resources. It delivers mentoring, training, technical assistance and financial support to licensed family child care providers in Alabama seeking to attain national accreditation.
“NAFCC accreditation is recognition of a family child care providers’ commitment to quality caregiving and continuous quality improvement,” said Caroline Martin, FCCP-AFP managing director.
“We are so very proud to have assisted Shelia Davis in reaching this gold standard of quality in family child care,” said Jennifer Wells-Marshall, FCCP executive director.
