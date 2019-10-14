According to several sources, Eufaula was notified after lunch on Monday that it would be playing Carver-Montgomery at Cramton Bowl on Thursday night rather that the originally scheduled Friday evening. Kickoff will still be at 7 p.m. for the crucial Class 6A, Region 2 game for the Tigers and Wolverines.
Enterprise is playing at Lee High School of Montgomery at Cramton Bowl Friday night.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association, which has yet to respond from an email asking about the sudden change of plans, reportedly told Eufaula Head Coach Ed Rigby on Monday afternoon that his team would be playing Carver on Thursday night.
Both schools’ websites as well as the AHSAA site listed the game as Friday night. There is also supposedly a signed contract for the game to be played on Friday.
Carver reportedly practiced Sunday knowing it would be playing Thursday. Eufaula was unable to get into its regular practice schedule.
Montgomery schools all play at Cramton Bowl and have played on Saturday when the situation called for three home games. This week, Park Crossing is at Russell County and Jeff Davis is at Central-Phenix City. Sidney Lanier has an open date.
Eufaula is tied for first in Region 2 with Dothan with 3-1 marks, while Carver is 1-2. A Eufaula win would cinch home-field advantage for Eufaula in the first-round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Tigers could still win the region with a Dothan loss next week at home to Sidney Lanier.
The Eufaula City Schools Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed due to the sudden change of the football game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.