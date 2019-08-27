DECATUR -- Main Street Alabama celebrated local program successes at the sixth annual Awards of Excellence on the day that Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed Main Street Alabama Day. The day recognizes the efforts of the organization that is focused on creating jobs and keeping character in communities across the state.
During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event that was held at the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur.
The Main Street Hero Award was awarded to Peter Pauley of peter Pauley Photography for his contributions to our Main Street Eufaula program. The press release from Main Street Alabama said Pauley was “always willing to promote and represent Eufaula in every aspect.”
Excellence in Marketing went to Main Street Eufaula (executive director Ann Sparks) for new website and social media marketing.
“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” Helmer said. “Today’s award winners represent the most innovative downtown revitalization projects in our Main Street Alabama communities. As our program grows, we continue to encourage our local communities to pursue and demand excellence for their districts and strive to create places that are authentic and welcoming to entrepreneurs. Projects recognized with an Award of Excellence are truly charting new territory in downtown revitalization in Alabama. The effort and leadership it takes to move these projects from concept through completion is tremendous and we are thrilled to acknowledge such achievements. We are especially honored to be presenting these awards the day Governor Ivey proclaimed Main Street Alabama Day.”
Excellence in Building Design went to Red’s Chattahoochee Outfitters for their redesign of façade. Making a non-historical façade look like a diamond!
The Awards of Excellence Banquet is a highlight of the aLABama Downtown Laboratory, a three-day conference that bolsters the efforts of communities participating in the nationally acclaimed Main Street program or those communities interested in downtown revitalization. The sixth annual event drew over 150 community leaders from Alabama as well as attendees from Kentucky and Tennessee.
Main Street Alabama has 27 Designated Programs and over 30 Downtown Network Communities. Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Birmingham, Birmingham’s Historic 4th Ave Business District, Calera, Columbiana, Decatur, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Foley, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Headland, Heflin, Jasper, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Opelika, Oxford, Scottsboro, South Huntsville, and Wetumpka each have Designated Programs and new communities will be added annually. Applications to become a Designated Program will be available in spring 2020. Until then, communities interested in downtown revitalization can participate in Main Street Alabama's Downtown Network.
Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of our efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
