Schedules for Eufaula High School’s spring sports were approved at Thursday’s regular meeting of the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education, with the Tigers’ baseball, softball, soccer and tennis squads all beginning in February.
The EHS baseball squad opens Feb. 13 at Carroll in Ozark.
The EHS softball team begins Feb. 14-15 at the Houston Academy Tournament.
The EHS soccer teams begin play Feb. 6 at New Brockton.
The EHS tennis squad opens Feb. 6 at Stanhope Elmore.
In other business:
The first reading of Eufaula City Schools’ Worthless Check Policy was held at the meeting. Bad checks presented to the schools had been handled for years by an outside company that guaranteed checks up to $400. Many checks remained uncollected and the company no longer provides such service, so ECS will now handle the checks in-house pending approval at the January board meeting’s second reading.
The Duke TIP candidates from Admiral Moorer Middle School were recognized as well as National Board Certified Teacher Suzanne Bangert.
The board approved the following personnel recommendations from the superintendent:
Resignation, Classified: Courtney Jordan, Paraprofessional, LEAPS, Early Learning Center, effective Dec. 20.
Employment, Certified: Anna LaVorgna, Kindergarten Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Jan. 3, 2020; Taylor White, English Language Arts, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Jan. 3, 2020.
Employment, Classified: Ashleigh McKee, Paraprofessional, Early Learning Center, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Tanya Hicks, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Primary School, effective Jan. 6, 2020; Candance Hill, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Dec. 13.
Temporary/Part Time/Contract/Other: Suzanne Bangert, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Dec. 9, 2019-June 30, 2020; Carmen McDaniel, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Dec. 9, 2019-June 30, 2020; Darian Eccles, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Dec. 9, 2019-June 30, 2020; Robert Brown, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Dec. 13. ; Kelly Burdick, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Dec. 13; Sharon Goff, Contracted Certified Teacher, Fourth Grade, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Dec. 17, 2019-Feb. 28, 2020 (estimated); Roshanda Lewis, $10,000, National Board Certified Teacher Supplement, employed in a Free/Reduced School, awarded by ALSDE, Act. No. 2019-403 6.E.14; Brandon Shirley, Pay for compensatory time as approved by Supervisor; Lucy Woods, Pay for overtime (in place of compensatory time) as approved by Supervisor, effective Dec. 2-20; Vivian Avery, Pay for overtime (in place of compensatory time) as approved by Supervisor, effective Dec. 2-20; Bobby Hudson, Resign Boys Basketball Supplement, Eufaula High School, effective Nov. 30; Olivia Hartzog, Receive remainder Boys Basketball Supplement, Eufaula High School, effective Dec. 1; Joyce Pomeroy, Certified Intervention Support, $20 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Oct. 22, 2019-May 22, 2020 (Federal Funds) (previously approved for 20 hours per week).
