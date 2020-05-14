Eufaula High School will have a formal graduation on Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.
EHS Principal Sean Clark sent out a notice titled, “The Tassel’s Worth the Hassle.”
Each graduate will receive six tickets for family or friends to attend.
Clark noted that the limitations will allow the ceremony to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Gates will open for the ceremony at 8 a.m.
Graduates will meet in the EHS gymnasium at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.