Eufaula High School will have a formal graduation on Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.

EHS Principal Sean Clark sent out a notice titled, “The Tassel’s Worth the Hassle.”

Each graduate will receive six tickets for family or friends to attend.

Clark noted that the limitations will allow the ceremony to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Gates will open for the ceremony at 8 a.m.

Graduates will meet in the EHS gymnasium at 8 a.m.

Load comments