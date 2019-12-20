The old adage of when you assume something was never more accurate than on Tuesday as the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced its reclassifications for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
A Eufaula City Schools’ official just recently said it was “basically a certainty” that the Tigers would return to Class 5A next season, while another said “I’m 100 percent sure we’ll be back at 5A.”
Nevertheless, Eufaula received word Tuesday morning that it would remain at 6A.
Asked if he was surprised by the decision, Eufaula Superintendent Joey Brannan answered, “Yes, and no.”
“We knew in the original count of 6A schools we would be fine at 5A,” Brannan said. “But, when (the AHSAA) added teams to 6A, we kinda knew we’d be on the bubble.
“We just have to compete at that level ... and we have.”
Eufaula had been at 5A from 1984-2017 but was forced to play at 6A when a clerical mistake counting virtual academy students vaulted EHS above the 5A/6A student population line and therefore the Tigers competed against its highest competition in school history.
That clerical mistake was resolved when Brannan came to Eufaula; however, the AHSAA changed both its student-counting method and its number of schools at Class 6A, leaving the Tigers to compete again with schools much larger than EHS.
The AHSAA now counts the student population for grades 9-11 rather than the former grades 10-12, but that’s not what caused Eufaula to remain in 6A. The AHSAA decided to make classes 1A through 6A at 59 schools each, while keeping 7A at 32. That means an additional five teams from 54-59 at 6A next season. Three schools dropped from 7A to 6A — McGill-Toolen, Mountain Brook and Montgomery’s R.E. Lee.
Eufaula’s enrollment average of 574.25 students made it the 57th of 59 6A schools. Only Woodlawn at 573.70 and Springville at 569.45 were smaller. Meanwhile Mountain Brook had an average of 1,039.35 students, almost twice the size of Eufaula. R.E. Lee is second at 1,037.10, and the Generals now join Eufaula in Region 2, making four Montgomery schools (Carver, Sidney Lanier and Park Crossing the others) in the region along with Russell County and newcomers Opelika and Valley.
Perennial powerhouse Opelika didn’t change classifications, but joins Region 2 from its original Region 3. Valley is a former member of 6A from 2014-15, but had been 5A for the last four seasons.
The move to 6A hardly stopped the Tigers, who were an incorrect touchdown overturn at Hueytown from hosting a 6A semifinal in the state football playoffs. Ironically, that would have pitted Opelika at Eufaula in the semifinals.
Also, the EHS girls and boys basketball teams have held their own against 6A competition.
Nevertheless, many feel as if the Tigers could have competed for a state championship far more favorably at 5A last season, a location it would have been had about 280 students from its 3,000-plus virtual academy population from all corners of Alabama not been counted against its total student enrollment.
Last year, Eufaula tied for the Region 2 title with Dothan, but went as the No. 2 seed with a head-to-head loss at Dothan, which benefited from being two 6A schools in one after the merger of Dothan High and Northview. While Dothan would have been a top-5 enrollment school in the state, its timing allowed the Wolves to play one more season at 5A before the AHSAA did its reclassification. Dothan is still listed as the fifth-largest school despite several students leaving for other Houston County schools.
Another irony is that former EHS football coach Bryan Moore left for Jasper after EHS received word in December 2017 it would move up to 6A. Jasper was dropping from 6A to 5A that season. Now, Jasper will again be at 6A and the school is seven places larger than Eufaula with an average of 601.75 students.
Ed Rigby has been the head football coach and athletic director at EHS since it moved to 6A.
Barbour County High School will drop from Class 2A to Class 1A next school year. The school, which was formed in 2000, has moved up and down during that span from 2A to 3A, but it will now be on the 13th-largest school at 1A.
The Jaguars are currently riding a state-long 60-game losing streak.
Barbour County will play in Class 1A, Region 4 against Autaugaville, Billingsley, Loachapoka, Maplesville, Notasulga and Verbena.
