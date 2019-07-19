Hello to our Eufaula community and the surrounding area. The Eufaula Homemakers and community leaders have been actively involved in helping to make our community a better place to live. In consideration of changing weather patterns, we were successful in launching our Valentine Sweetheart Tea and our Good Friday Bake Sale.
Our gratitude goes to our Heavenly Father and to the Eufaula community in this endeavor for the accomplishment of those activities.
Your support has enabled us to come to the assistance of the following charities in our community and the church where we have our monthly meeting:
* Washington Street Methodist Church
* Fendall Hall
* Foster Child Christmas
* Fur Havens Sake Cat Rescue
* Kramer’s Kittens
* 2 Fish/5 Loaves
* Pregnancy Resource Center
* 4-H Adventurers
* Eufaula Clearing House
* Boys and Girls Club (Sanford Avenue)
* Parkview Christian School
* Eagles Rest Ministries
The concerted effort of the dedicated members of the club and the continuous support of the community helped to make the above possible. Please keep us in your prayers and join us at one of our meeting dates, which are the first Thursday of each month from January to May. We don’t meeting during the summer months. In September, we start our meetings again and continue until December. However, we come together for social time during the summer. We also will be working with the 4-H Adventurers with summer cap.
One of our activities recommended from our state guidelines was to look for and find our state bird, the Yellowhammer Woodpecker. We visited the Wehle Land Conservation Center in anticipation of accomplishing that goal. To our disappointment, we saw many birds, but no Yellowhammer. We enjoyed the day, had lunch at a pavilion there and visited the center where Mr. Wehle’s six sculptured dogs were. It was a cool, breezy day and we enjoyed the trail walk, also riding through the longest covered bridge in Alabama.
Our last gathering was held June 5. We met with all of the charity recipients. All of the charities were present to receive their donation and they gave us a brief history of how they got started and what they do. After hearing the story of 2 Fish/5 Loaves, our hearts were melted and we all were wiping tears from our eyes. It was a humbling experience. After hearing about all of the need that is and continues to be poured in our children, spiritually, socially and educationally (special needs and at-risk children) from Parkview Christian School, Eagles Rest Ministries and the Boys and Girls Club of Sanford Avenue, invited guest Cheryl Marrow summed it up in a song written by Martina McBride: “God’s Will.” Take the time to listen to that song. It will melt your heart.
Afterward, we had a nice, hot lunch prepared for our guests and recipients. We fellowshipped together. It was a blessed and beautiful gathering in spite of the stormy weather earlier that day.
We welcome new members to the organization. The club is open to all people regardless of race, creed, national origin, sex, religion or color. It is a place where you can learn, grow and express your leadership skills. The Alabama Homemakers community leaders have a rich history. It was established in 1926. Today, we continue our heritage by working to strengthen Alabama homes and families. We do this by teaching and sharing many homemakers’ skills that will benefit families and perhaps lead to entrepreneurship in the future. Please visit our website at www.alabamahomemakers.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.