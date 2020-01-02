No one has played a whoopee-cushion prank on Eufaula, but there are many in the city sitting on pins and needles today as they await word on the site announcement for the Southeast Alabama Veterans Home.
Word from Montgomery regarding the announcement is expected sometime Friday afternoon, Jan. 3.
“One thing we won’t do is second guess what we’ve done,” Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said.
On Oct. 29, 2019, a congregation from Eufaula addressed a Vets home committee in Montgomery, as did other towns in southeast Alabama. Tibbs, city HR/Risk Manager Elizabeth Conklin, Barbour County Commissioner Jerry McGilvary, Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Hawkins, Eufaula Economic Developer Phil Clayton, Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan, Wallace Community College President Dr. Linda Young, and former Pell City Mayor Adam Stocks, who was the sitting mayor of Pell City when the last veterans home (there are currently four in the state) in his town was awarded, represented Eufaula during the visit to Montgomery.
Stocks was recruited by Eufaula and told the committee that Eufaula’s proposed site was “much better than what we had. I believe it’s what you’re looking for.”
Eufaula has proposed giving 29 acres for the 182,000 square-foot home that will have 250 employees and 175 residents.
The location is south of the Country Club of Alabama on Highway 431. The project is estimated to be about $65 million. Eufaula has offered several incentives other than giving the land, which joins CCA.
Tibbs said the city would provide all infrastructure, a lift station, a storm building and any road or street needed for the project. Also, Eufaula has agreed to purchase six golf carts and build a path to CCA from the home, a pontoon boat that will be stationed at Chewalla Creek Marina for the Vets, more than 200 volunteers who will drive the Vets where needed, and provide an engineer site report.
“We didn’t leave a stone unturned,” said Tibbs, who earlier praised the work on the project by Conklin and Gloria Helms, the city’s accountant. “We feel pretty good about our effort. We submitted a 30-page report, the site, the hospital, you name it.”
Letters were sent in support from the likes of U.S. Representative Martha Roby, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, local Veterans, civic clubs and churches, school children, and even a short video from a high school group.
One letter from a Eufaula second-grade student had a picture she had drawn of the American Flag and a Soldier that simply read “We love you and we want you to move here.”
Several local groups have also promised support, including quilts made from Eufaula Homemakers, bird houses built by a local 4-H club, as well as trees and benches donated.
In her recent book “Furious Hours,” Casey Cep quotes late author Harper Lee (“To Kill a Mockingbird”): Between the refuge that protected storks, falcons, bald eagles, and alligators, the reservoir, and all of the historic buildings, Eufaula was, “the loveliest town in the state.”
“We focused on the quality of life here with our presentation,” Tibbs said. “I felt like they were really interested in Eufaula.
“We’ll be disappointed if we don’t get it, but we won’t second guess ourselves. We had a good effort, a joint effort by the county and the city.”
