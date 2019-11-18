The Eufaula High School JROTC Color Guard traveled to Springvale, Georgia, on Nov.10 to honor area veterans at Springvale Baptist Church. With approximately 40 people in attendance, the program was opened with prayer by Gerald Green. Special music by Marsha Hudson, also of Eufaula, was followed by a brief message on our veterans by Jack Burdeshaw.
Andrew College Student Ambassador Dylan Kelly then sang the military service hymns. He also performed our National Anthem, after the Eufaula JROTC Color Guard presentation of colors. Each branch of our military was honored by the playing of the Military Service Medley.
The nine individual veterans in attendance were recognized with certificates of appreciation and others not in attendance were acknowledged by name. The Eufaula JROTC Color Guard then retired the colors ending the program.
