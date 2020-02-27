Carrie Jaxon (center), daughter of Jay and Lynnette Jaxon of Eufaula, is the Curator at Troy University’s International Arts Center. The Center recently hosted the LIFE Group. Jaxon hosted a teen mentor group through the College of Education where Dee Bennett (former Lakeside Headmaster) is the Instructor of Leadership Development. Troy’s Freshman Forum Leadership organization group helped as hostess for the event. Lakeside Class of 2018 graduate Bailey Bennett (right) is president of the Troy’s Freshman Forum Leadership.
