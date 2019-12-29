An arrest has been made by the Eufaula Police Department in the early Christmas morning shooting death of a local man.
According to a press release from EPD Chief Steve Watkins, shortly after midnight on Christmas Day, 911 received several phone calls regarding gunshots inside a nightclub, the Old Doctor’s House, on Wall Street in Eufaula. Upon their arrival, officers located Orlando Woodley, 34, of Eufaula, inside the establishment suffering from a gunshot to the upper body and began medical assistance.
Woodley was transported to Medical Center Barbour by Eufaula Fire Rescue for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m. from injuries caused by the gunshot.
Johnny Elbert Wilson, 26, of Eufaula has been arrested by EPD detectives and charged with murder in the death of Woodley following an initial investigation by the EPD.
Wilson is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The homicide remains under investigation by the EPD.
