On Tuesday, Oct. 15, a theft of property was taken from James C. Baker at 1559 County Road 224 at Elba, for the theft of a utility trailer that was taken from his residence.
During the investigation, Baker provided the sheriff’s office pictures of the property that had been stolen.
At about 7:30 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department and Clayton Police Chief Jamie Williams recovered the stolen property at the Enterprise Walmart. At that time, Eric Deon Kennedy of Eufaula was arrested and charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree and placed in the Coffee County Jail.
Coffee County Sheriff’s investigators, along with other agencies, are continuing their investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.