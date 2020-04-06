A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Barbour County man.
Dontreves Dimario Grant, 31, of Eufaula was killed when the 2016 Chrysler 200 he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Grant was not using a seatbelt and was partially ejected.
The crash occurred on Alabama 30, 10 miles west of Eufaula on Sunday, April 5, at about 10:05 p.m. but was not discovered until Monday, April 6. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
