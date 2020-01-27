A shooting that occurred over the weekend has caused the death of a Eufaula man.
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating the death of Brandon Christopher Henry, 29, who was found lying in the yard of a local residence in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Henry was found by officers after 911 calls came in at 12:16 a.m. reporting a shooting in Central Avenue, just off Dale Road.
When EPD officers arrived on scene, they found Henry, who had sustained a gunshot wound, lying in the yard of the residence. It is estimated that the incident occurred between 12:05 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning according to a report released by the EPD.
Units with the Eufaula Fire and Rescue responded and determined that it was apparent Henry had succumbed to the wound. Coroner Chip Chapman was notified and responded to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
EPD Chief Steve Watkins reported that the Criminal Investigations Division responded and an active investigation is currently underway. “Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100,” said Watkins.
