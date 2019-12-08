A Eufaula man is recovering from gunshot wounds that he received while making dinner in his home earlier in the week.
According to a report released from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Screws, of Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula, received two bullet wounds to his right arm as unknown assailants shot multiple rounds into his residence on Dec. 3. He was reported as being in his kitchen making dinner for himself when the incident occurred.
Damage to the home and three vehicles in Screws’ yard was noted in the BSCO report. Some of the damages to the vehicles and the home included broken passenger side windows, broken driver side windows, broken windshields, and broken windows in the home. Doors on the passenger side of one of the vehicles were reported as damaged also.
A statement from Screws stated that he did not know who the shooter was or why they did what they did.
Several bystanders at the scene claimed to know who the assailants were and what type of vehicle they were driving but refused to make statements to deputies on the identities of the suspects.
Several items were collected from the scene as evidence and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.
