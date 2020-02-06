A Eufaula man convicted of manslaughter in a 2011 death was scheduled to go before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles seeking early release.
Marcus Darnell Denson was scheduled to go before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Thursday, Feb. 6, in an attempt to gain early parole during his 20 year sentence that began July 9, 2013. His is currently incarcerated at the Ventress Correctional Center in Clayton. (The decision from the Pardons and Paroles Board had not been decided as of press time.)
Denson’s manslaughter charge stemmed from the murder of his half-brother Kenyatta Seats that occurred on Aug. 26, 2011.
According to a report from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, the brothers started fighting while at a relative’s home on Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula. During the argument, Denson stabbed his 22- year-old brother once in the neck with a knife. Seats died before he could be transported to a hospital.
If this parole attempt and future ones continue to fail for Denson, his prison sentence will end on Sept. 11, 2032.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.