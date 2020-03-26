Hunting on national wildlife refuges is a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s. Today, more than 370 refuges across the country are open to the public for hunting.
Here in the southeast, national wildlife refuges are a huge part of this tradition. We welcome sportsmen and sportswomen of all backgrounds and abilities to experience challenging hunting in amazing places. Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is proposing to update the refuge’s hunting Compatibility Determination (CD) and is seeking public comment on the changes.
Eufaula NWR’s hunt program was last updated in 2008. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service coordinated with the states of Alabama and Georgia to better align hunts on Eufaula NWR with the Alabama and Georgia seasons and regulations, resulting in a proposed updated CD.
The proposed changes include:
extending the waterfowl hunt daily end time from noon to sunset in both Alabama and Georgia on the last refuge hunt within the states’ seasons,
expanding dove hunting to all refuge units in Alabama,
providing dove hunting after the start of deer archery season within the month of October, and
aligning dove hunt hours during daily hours set by the State of Alabama.
Hunting for all currently hunted species (dove, duck/geese/merganser, eastern gray squirrel, rabbit and white-tailed deer) and incidental take of feral hog would continue on Eufaula NWR; the minor changes listed above would modify the existing hunt program. With minor anticipated impacts, the Proposed Action would represent a minor change to the existing hunt program, approved Comprehensive Conservation Plan, and existing hunting CD for Eufaula NWR.
You are invited to review the draft hunting CD related to these changes. The documents are available for public review and comment beginning March 23 for 15 days. Draft documents are available online (www.fws.gov/refuge/eufaula/). Let us know if you need the documents in an alternative format. To ensure consideration of your comments in the development of final decisions, submit comments to the refuge by mail or email (eufaula@fws.gov) by April 7.
Across the country, national wildlife refuges work closely with state agencies, Tribes and private partners to expand access to hunting and fishing where it is compatible with refuge purposes. Hunting and fishing provide opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors, create memories and pass on family traditions.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.
For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws/gov.
