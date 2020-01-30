Eufaula native Tammie Drewery-Irving has recently been awarded not one, but two esteemed honors this school year from the DeKalb County (Georgia) School District.
Drewery-Irving was nominated by her peers, and earned the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year for Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology in Atlanta. After submitting her Teacher of the Year Essay, and interviewing with her school district, she received the next highest honor of winning the title 2019-2020 DeKalb County School District Region VII Teacher of the Year. Drewery-Irving competed with 14 other schools in Region VII to receive the prestigious honor.
On Nov. 2, 2019, she also received recognition for her accomplishments at the 7th annual Academy of Educational Excellence Awards Gala, hosted at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Drewery-Irving previously won Teacher of the Year for Clifton Elementary School in 2011-2012.
Drewery-Irving attended and graduated from Eufaula City Schools. After graduation she attended Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Huntsville, earning her Bachelors’ of Science and Master’s degree in Special Education. She has educated the minds of young students for 31 years, completing 16 years of service at Hartford Public Schools in Hartford, Connecticut, and 15 years at the DeKalb County School District in Atlanta. In 1988 she began her career as a high school paraprofessional, advancing to serve as a long term substitute teacher, and self-contained Kindergarten-3rd grade special education teacher. In 2004,she relocated to Atlanta, becoming certified and highly qualified to teach Pre-K-12th grade special education through the models of interrelated co-teaching and resource settings. She currently holds the position as a 3rd-5th grade special education resource teacher, and grade level chairperson for the special education department.
“All children are capable of learning regardless of their strengths or weakness, abilities or disabilities, if they are given positive unbiased opportunities to do so,” Drewery-Irving said.
Acquiring this philosophy encouraged her to craft the learning family of Team ExCEL (Exceptional Children Excelling and Learning). Team ExCEL is a dedicated team of administrators, teachers, supportive staff, and students at Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology, which believes that education is a catalyst for change, and is a matter of importance in order to acquire success.
“I’m not focused on our children’s disabilities, but inspiring their abilities,” Drewery-Irving said. “I encourage giving children every opportunity to achieve excellence whether inside of, on top of, on the bottom of, or outside of the box.”
Angela Thomas-Bethea, principal of Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology added, “Ms. Irving is a dedicated, innovative, and thoughtful teacher who ensures the success of students.”
