For the first time in its 55-year history, the Eufaula Pilgrimage, Alabama's oldest our of homes, has been canceled. The Eufaula Heritage Association board voted unanimously Monday to cancel the Pilgrimage, which is estimated to be about 80% of the Heritage Association's fund-raising on an annual basis.
"One-hundred percent (of the board) said we shouldn't have it this year due to the health and safety concerns of our homeowners, volunteers and attendees," Heritage Association President Mary Foy Kirkland said. We look forward to the 2021 Pilgrimage."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.