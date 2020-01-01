Arrests
Dec. 27
» Wendy Paige Railey, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
Incident/Offense Reports
Dec. 27
» Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and criminal trespass second degree were reported from Sanford Avenue. A fender tool box ($300) on a Dodge Ram pickup, a front passenger window ($200) for a Ford F150 and a tool box door ($300) on a Ford F250 were reported as damaged.
» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Stuart Street.
Dec. 28
» An information report was filed from Chattahoochee Courts.
» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was reported from Highway 30. A driver side mirror ($150) and the front windshield ($250) of a vehicle were reported as damaged.
» Domestic violence third degree and domestic violence third degree/criminal mischief third degree were filed from State Docks Road. A touch screen cellphone ($200) was reported as damaged.
» An information report in regards to recovered found property was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A Raven Arms 25 auto silver hand gun with Serial Number 1178384 ($300) was reported as recovered.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Dudley Drive.
» Assault third degree and burglary second degree were filed from Gammage Road. A door frame ($150) was reported as damaged.
Dec. 29
» Obstructing government operations and tampering with physical evidence were reported from Highland Avenue.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Baltusrol Avenue. Approximately $20- $30 in change was reported as stolen. A center console ($50) in a Chevrolet SUV was reported as damaged.
Dec. 30
» Lost property was reported from Oak Hill Lane. A wallet ($200) with the character “Stitch” on it containing various forms of identification and banking cards and/or currency was reported as stolen.
» Assault third degree was reported from the Edgewood Subdivision.
