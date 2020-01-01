arrest logo

Dec. 27

» Wendy Paige Railey, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

Incident/Offense Reports

Dec. 27

» Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and criminal trespass second degree were reported from Sanford Avenue. A fender tool box ($300) on a Dodge Ram pickup, a front passenger window ($200) for a Ford F150 and a tool box door ($300) on a Ford F250 were reported as damaged.

» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Stuart Street.

Dec. 28

» An information report was filed from Chattahoochee Courts.

» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was reported from Highway 30. A driver side mirror ($150) and the front windshield ($250) of a vehicle were reported as damaged.

» Domestic violence third degree and domestic violence third degree/criminal mischief third degree were filed from State Docks Road. A touch screen cellphone ($200) was reported as damaged.

» An information report in regards to recovered found property was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A Raven Arms 25 auto silver hand gun with Serial Number 1178384 ($300) was reported as recovered.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Dudley Drive.

» Assault third degree and burglary second degree were filed from Gammage Road. A door frame ($150) was reported as damaged.

Dec. 29

» Obstructing government operations and tampering with physical evidence were reported from Highland Avenue.

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Baltusrol Avenue. Approximately $20- $30 in change was reported as stolen. A center console ($50) in a Chevrolet SUV was reported as damaged.

Dec. 30

» Lost property was reported from Oak Hill Lane. A wallet ($200) with the character “Stitch” on it containing various forms of identification and banking cards and/or currency was reported as stolen.

» Assault third degree was reported from the Edgewood Subdivision.

