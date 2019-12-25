Arrests
Dec. 18
» A 13-year-old juvenile from Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Dec. 20
Incident/Offense Reports
Dec. 19
» Theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) was reported from East Union Street. Reported as stolen were a pink Nintendo DS ($150), a white Xbox 360 with controllers ($100), a black LG Stylo Plus 2 with a rose colored case ($100), a turquoise colored Nintendo 3DS ($75). A red colored Nintendo DSXL ($55), an Alabama toboggan ($15) and a pair of Alabama slippers ($15).
Dec. 20
» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Spruce Circle.
» Harassment was reported from West Broad Street at Piggly Wiggly.
Dec. 21
» Theft of property fourth degree was filed from Piggly Wiggly on West Brood Street. Four packs of T-bone steaks ($55) were reported as stolen.
Dec. 22
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
» Harassing communications were reported from West Broad Street at Piggle Wiggly.
» An information report was filed from West Union Street on an abandoned vehicle.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packs of Gain washing machine pods ($30) were reported as stolen.
