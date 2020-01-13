Arrests
Jan. 9
» Montreon Terrezes Paige, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Jan. 10
» Cleveland D’Avante Leon Smith, 29, of Opelika was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.
» Micheal Key, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) and public intoxication.
» Jason Strozier Mack Selph, 38, of Georgetown, Georgia, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude police.
Jan. 11
» Luis Eduardo Martinez, 38, of Santa Ana, California, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 12
» Brayn Diaz, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 8
» Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was filed from Spruce Drive. A Discover credit card was reported as stolen.
Jan. 9
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from East Barbour Street. A truck tailgate ($200) was reported as stolen.
» Domestic violence was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Jan. 10
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was filed from Cottonhill Road.
» Harassment was reported from Reeves Drive.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) and public intoxication were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two banana nut cremes ($17.98), two Zeigler meat products ($3.98), and one honey bun ($1.84) were reported stolen.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Chewalla Road. A set of vehicle keys ($150) and one pocket knife ($20) were reported stolen.
» Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Jan. 11
» Trespassing third degree was reported from West Broad Street.
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Reeves Drive. A windshield ($300) was reported as damaged.
Jan. 12
» Theft of property second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol ($350) was reported stolen.
» Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree were filed from Cottonhill Road. A bottle of carpet shampoo ($120) was reported stolen.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A package of chicken wings ($3.49), two Gatorades ($3.98), two Pepperidge Farm cookies ($7.78), one package of M&M’s ($3.99), one Pirouline chocolate wafer ($1), and one Sprite ($2.09) were recovered.
