Arrests
APRIL 17
Andrea Denice Gibson, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft.
Kimball Kayson Robinson, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with rape (weapon).
Incident/offense reports
APRIL 20
Harassing communications was reported from West Washington Street.
An information report was filed from Edna Street.
Animal at large was reported from Riverside Drive.
APRIL 21
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Towne Center Boulevard. One .44 caliber Magnum handgun ($200) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft first degree was filed from Highway 82. Two hand-painted silk pillows ($290), one custom bag ($50), one topiary ball ($100), eight napkin rings ($150), one antique rug ($1,200), and one fern stand ($495) were reported stolen.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Country Club Road.
Auto theft first degree and criminal mischief/damage to private property second degree were filed from Country Club Road. A 2007 Nissan Sentra ($1,500) was reported stolen and later recovered. Damage was reported to front and passenger side of vehicle.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Country Club Road.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Doren Drive.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was filed from West Broad Street. One house key was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Dale Road.
Criminal mischief/damage to private property third degree was filed from Madison Street. One passenger window ($300) was reported damaged.
APRIL 22
Reckless endangerment and making a false report to law enforcement were reported from East Barbour Street.
Harassing communications was reported from Lunsford Street.
Harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One $100 bill was reported stolen.
Violation of public safety curfew was reported from West Broad Street.
