Arrests

Dec. 2

» Joshua Austin Turner, 36, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana second degree.

Dec. 5

» Jakeya Javon Brown, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with neglect/elderly/disabled adult/no harm.

Dec. 6

» Austin Daniel Jeffery, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Christopher Bradey Fore, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and multiple lanes.

Dec. 7

» Brandon Sley Vinson, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal trespassing.

» David Green, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Dec. 8

» Coefield Forte, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Incident/Offense Reports

Dec. 3

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A pill bottle containing thirteen Xanax tablets ($91), a digital scale ($1), and a marijuana blunt ($1) were recovered.

Dec. 5

» Domestic violence second degree and burglary third degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue.

» Criminal trespass first degree was reported from Jackson Street.

» An information report was filed from East Barbour Street.

» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was filed from Overlook Drive. Two Auburn yard ornaments ($10) and garden bricks ($20) were reported damaged.

» Harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Dec. 6

» Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from Dale Road/Dale Circle. One clear plastic bag containing a brown and green vegetable matter believed to be marijuana ($10) and one ceramic red and white cylinder containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ($5) were recovered.

» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/Town Center Road.

Dec. 7

» Damage to property was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One glass door ($200) was reported damaged.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Dec. 8

» Assault third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

Dec. 9

» Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was filed from Reeves Drive. An exterior bedroom window ($500) was reported damaged.

» Menacing was reported from West Boundary Street/South Eufaula Avenue.

