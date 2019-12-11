Arrests
Dec. 2
» Joshua Austin Turner, 36, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana second degree.
Dec. 5
» Jakeya Javon Brown, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with neglect/elderly/disabled adult/no harm.
Dec. 6
» Austin Daniel Jeffery, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Christopher Bradey Fore, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and multiple lanes.
Dec. 7
» Brandon Sley Vinson, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal trespassing.
» David Green, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Dec. 8
» Coefield Forte, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Incident/Offense Reports
Dec. 3
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A pill bottle containing thirteen Xanax tablets ($91), a digital scale ($1), and a marijuana blunt ($1) were recovered.
Dec. 5
» Domestic violence second degree and burglary third degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue.
» Criminal trespass first degree was reported from Jackson Street.
» An information report was filed from East Barbour Street.
» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was filed from Overlook Drive. Two Auburn yard ornaments ($10) and garden bricks ($20) were reported damaged.
» Harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Dec. 6
» Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from Dale Road/Dale Circle. One clear plastic bag containing a brown and green vegetable matter believed to be marijuana ($10) and one ceramic red and white cylinder containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ($5) were recovered.
» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/Town Center Road.
Dec. 7
» Damage to property was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One glass door ($200) was reported damaged.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
Dec. 8
» Assault third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.
Dec. 9
» Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was filed from Reeves Drive. An exterior bedroom window ($500) was reported damaged.
» Menacing was reported from West Boundary Street/South Eufaula Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.