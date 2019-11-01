Oct. 26
Arrests
John Avery, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
Oct. 28
Demarcus Dwayne Freeman, 35, of Picayune, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
Oct. 30
Robert Anthony Thomas, 20, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Incident/Offense Reports
Harassing communications were reported from Cottonhill Road.
Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was filed from Franklin Street. Eye wear (glasses — $200) was reported as damaged.
Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Old Dale Road. An Alabama tag ($50) was reported as stolen.
Harassing communications were reported from Mancuso Drive.
Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal trespass first degree were reported from Old Sardis Church Road. A door frame ($75) was reported as damaged.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Inlet Road. Cash totaling $25 was reported as stolen.
Oct. 29
Criminal trespass first degree was reported from Madison Street.
Harassing communications were filed from North Eufaula Avenue.
Problem animals were reported from Inlet Road.
Possession of marijuana second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Highway 95. A medication bottle with green leafy matter inside ($30) was recovered.
Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Level Acres Trailer Park on North Eufaula Avenue. An Alabama tag ($50) was reported as stolen.
Oct. 30
Burglary third degree and theft of property third degree were reported from North Randolph Avenue. Reported as stolen were a Makita Cordless Hammer Drill ($250), a Craftsman weed eater ($120), a silver Portercable 8¼-inch skill saw ($120), a black 26-inch mountain bike ($100) and folding saw horses ($40).
Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) was filed from Old Abbeville Road. Four gold rings ($9,000) and a pair of gold, blue sapphire earrings ($1,000) were reported as stolen.
>> Burglary third degree was reported from Dale Road. A Stihl weed eater ($400) was reported as stolen.
Theft of property second degree ($1,500 to $2,500) was filed from Pumpstation Road. A gold in color, rope necklace with a heart pendent ($400) and a Five Star Credit Union debit Card were reported as stolen.
