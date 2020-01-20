Arrests
Jan. 16
Jada Krashon Tate, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
Jan. 17
Dennise Lashune White, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 18
Latasha Marie Barnett, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with probation violation.
Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 15
Exposure or lewd act in public was reported from Edna Street.
Jan. 16
Burglary and larceny/theft were filed from Lakewood Drive. Reported as stolen were an air staple gun ($75), an air compressor ($200), wrench set ($35), chop saw ($100), skill saw ($75) and a hammer ($25).
Damaged property/criminal mischief was reported at Fairlane Meadows Apartments on South Randolph Avenue. Two BF Goodrich A/T KO2 tires ($541.38) were reported as damaged.
Jan. 17
Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) was filed from Cedar Street. Recovered were 3 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine and two clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.
Forgery/passing a forged instrument was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two forged checks totaling $320 were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from North Randolph Avenue. Damage to a fire hydrant ($200) was reported.
Assault/harassment and criminal trespass were reported from Chewalla Circle.
Jan. 18
Probation violation was reported from Stevens Street at Eileen Street.
Criminal mischief — damage to private property was filed from Dale Road. The driver’s side window ($499.99) on a 2016 Honda Accord was reported as damaged.
Jan. 19
Burglary and criminal mischief — damage to a business were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A glass, front entrance door ($500) was reported as damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.