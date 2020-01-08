Arrests

Dec. 31

» Alicia B. Turner, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs (amphetamine) and public intoxication (alcohol).

Jan. 4

» Audumn Starling, 18, of Georgetown, Georgia, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

»Terrance Marques Dawkins, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic simple assault.

Jan. 5

» Jeffery Denson, 52, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment.

» Calvin Kenobie Cherry, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana first degree.

Incident/Offense Reports

Dec. 31

» Causing the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children was filed from Spruce Circle.

Jan. 1

» Possession of dangerous drugs (amphetamine) and public intoxication were reported from Highland Avenue. Reported as recovered was a white crystallized substance believed to be amphetamines.

Jan. 3

» Damaged property-criminal mischief was filed from Russell Williams Road. A Gucci watch ($225) was reported as damaged.

» Stolen property-credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported from State Docks Road. Reported as stolen were a Five Star Credit Union debit card, an Alabama driver’s license, social security card and $480 in cash.

Jan. 4

» Public intoxication and criminal trespass were filed from South Randolph Avenue.

» Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace was reported from Lakewood Drive.

» Domestic simple assault was reported from Van Henry Lane.

» Damaged property/criminal mischief was filed from Lakewood Drive. A front door ($25) was reported as damaged.

Jan. 5

» Possession of dangerous drugs (marijuana) was reported from East Broad Street and North Orange Avenue. A rolled marijuana joint was reported as recovered.

» Harassment was filed from East Broad Street. A Canik 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing several rounds ($410) was reported as recovered.

» Criminal trespass was reported from Van Henry Lane.

» Harassment was filed from West Browder Street.

» A terrorist threat was reported from West Washington Street.

Jan. 6

» Burglary was reported from South Orange Avenue. Reported as stolen were a Fossil watch with a black band and chrome face ($50), a silver ring with a diamond cluster ($200), a gold ring ($50), and a gold cross attached to a 22 inch gold chain ($50).

