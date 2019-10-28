Arrests

Oct. 22

» Gregory Tariq Norris, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear/driving while revoked.

Oct. 23

» Bryan Nakia Lindsey, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic).

» Bobby Ferris Bruce, 41, of Midway was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking.

Oct. 24

» Treveon Caevon Weston, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.

Oct. 25

» Brandon Sley Vinson, 32, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with violation of a protection order.

» Michael Ray Aderholt, 27, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500).

» Mella Lashanna Hill, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Oct. 27

» Shelly Nicole Moreland, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic).

» Trey Albert Todd, 25, of Phenix City was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Incident/Offense Reports

Oct. 21

» Domestic violence third degree was reported at Meadow Lane.

Oct. 23

» Harassment and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Randolph Avenue. A rose gold IPhone 8+ ($450) was reported stolen.

Oct. 24

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from East Union Street. A vehicle tag ($40) was reported as stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree and domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A rear passenger window ($275) was reported as damaged.

» Theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) was reported from Abert Avenue. Various jewelry item including rings, watches, and earrings ($700) along with various cookware and dishes ($200) were reported as stolen.

» Discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported from Spruce Circle. A car bumper ($300) was reported as damaged.

» Damage to property was filed from State Docks Road. A window ($150) was reported as damaged.

Oct. 25

» Harassment and criminal trespass third degree were reported from North Orange Avenue.

» Domestic violence third degree was filed from North TV McCoo Blvd.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Norman Street.

» Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and criminal mischief second degree (greater that $500 to $2,500) were filed from Jackson Street. Three windows on a vehicle and a bedroom window ($200) were reported as damaged.

» Robbery second degree was reported from Highway 30.

Oct. 26

» An incident report was filed in regards to an animal complaint from East Barbour Street.

» Domestic violence third degree was filed form South Eufaula Avenue.

» An unattended death was reported from Eufaula Avenue.

» Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. The back windshield of a vehicle ($300) was reported as damaged.

» Criminal mischief first degree was filed from Macedonia Drive.

Oct. 27

»Harassment was reported from Briarhill Road.

» Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from Scenic Drive.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments