Arrests
Nov. 26
» Harry Edward Shurtz, 59, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Incident/Offense Reports
Nov. 30
» Attempting to elude a police officer and running a red light was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Hunter Street.
Dec. 3
» Assault third degree was filed from Norman St.
» An information report was filed from Kent Drive in regards to property damage. Damage to a ball joint and suspension ($500) on a 2004 Dodge Dakota was reported.
» Lost/found property was reported from Lunsford Street. A white and purple Gauntlet Next 18 speed bicycle ($200) was reported as stolen.
Dec. 4
» Domestic violence third degree and harassment was filed from B Building at English Oaks Apartments on Randolph Avenue. A 50-inch TCL television ($200) was reported as stolen. A front door to an apartment ($100) was reported as damaged.
» Destruction of property was filed from State Docks Road. A front driver’s side window ($200) on a vehicle was reported as damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.