Arrests

Nov. 26

» Harry Edward Shurtz, 59, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Incident/Offense Reports

Nov. 30

» Attempting to elude a police officer and running a red light was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Hunter Street.

Dec. 3

» Assault third degree was filed from Norman St.

» An information report was filed from Kent Drive in regards to property damage. Damage to a ball joint and suspension ($500) on a 2004 Dodge Dakota was reported.

» Lost/found property was reported from Lunsford Street. A white and purple Gauntlet Next 18 speed bicycle ($200) was reported as stolen.

Dec. 4

» Domestic violence third degree and harassment was filed from B Building at English Oaks Apartments on Randolph Avenue. A 50-inch TCL television ($200) was reported as stolen. A front door to an apartment ($100) was reported as damaged.

» Destruction of property was filed from State Docks Road. A front driver’s side window ($200) on a vehicle was reported as damage.

