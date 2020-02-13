Arrests

Feb. 10

» Robert Franklin Martin, 27, of Clayton was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

» Hayley N. McGilvary, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana second degree, and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

» Brandon Heath Livingston, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines, and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

Feb. 11

» Ahkeam Tramaine Cox, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear /contempt of court (traffic).

Incident/Offense Reports

Feb. 10

» Burglary (non-residence) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Twelve cartons of Newport 100s in a box ($660) were reported stolen.

» Burglary (non-residence) was reported from State Docks Road. Cash totaling $300 was reported as stolen.

Feb. 11

» Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Veteran’s Blvd. Reported as recovered were two amphetamines/methamphetamine 0.50 dosage/units, two marijuana roaches, two clear plastic baggies containing meth residue, one syringe and a tourniquet.

» Criminal trespass was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Feb. 12

» Assault — domestic was filed from Bluff Park Apartments on State Docks Road.

» Assault — harassment was reported from West Boundary Street at Rivers Avenue.

