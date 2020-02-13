Arrests
Feb. 10
» Robert Franklin Martin, 27, of Clayton was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.
» Hayley N. McGilvary, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana second degree, and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.
» Brandon Heath Livingston, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines, and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.
Feb. 11
» Ahkeam Tramaine Cox, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear /contempt of court (traffic).
Incident/Offense Reports
Feb. 10
» Burglary (non-residence) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Twelve cartons of Newport 100s in a box ($660) were reported stolen.
» Burglary (non-residence) was reported from State Docks Road. Cash totaling $300 was reported as stolen.
Feb. 11
» Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Veteran’s Blvd. Reported as recovered were two amphetamines/methamphetamine 0.50 dosage/units, two marijuana roaches, two clear plastic baggies containing meth residue, one syringe and a tourniquet.
» Criminal trespass was reported from Macedonia Drive.
Feb. 12
» Assault — domestic was filed from Bluff Park Apartments on State Docks Road.
» Assault — harassment was reported from West Boundary Street at Rivers Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.