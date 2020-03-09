ArrestsMARCH 5
» Desmond Raynard Gant, 28, of Dothan was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence (alcohol).
» Ricky Thornton, 50, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) and larceny/theft-shoplifting.
» George Warren, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental operations.
MARCH 6
» Willie C. Walton, 20, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
MARCH 8
» Margarita Denise Paige, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief third degree, public intoxication, and failure to obey a law enforcement officer.
Incident/offense reportsMARCH 4
» Fraud/identity theft was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
MARCH 5
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from State Docks Road. One bag of spicy Doritos ($2.08) was reported stolen and one case of Corona beer ($16.49) was reported stolen and later recovered.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two eight-packs of Michelob Ultra beer ($20) were reported stolen.
» Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from McKenzie Street/Rollins Street.
» Possession of cocaine and driving under the influence (alcohol) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A clear plastic bag containing one gram of cocaine ($20) was recovered.
MARCH 6
» Robbery (strong arm) first degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Five packs of cigarettes ($25) and $85 in U.S. currency were reported stolen.
» An information report was filed from Sunset Drive. Body paint of a 2008 Dodge Avenger ($2,000), front hood and bumper of a 2002 Honda Accord ($300), and the front windshield of a 2002 Honda Accord ($300) were reported damaged.
» Assault/domestic violence third degree was reported from Woodlawn Drive.
» Failure to appear was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Dale Road.
MARCH 7
» Assault/intimidation was reported from Dudley Drive.
MARCH 8
» Burglary with force third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One 46-inch Vizio TV ($500) was reported stolen. One front window of door ($350), one drywall ($200), and one coin machine ($300) were reported damaged.
» Criminal mischief third degree and public intoxication were filed from Oakland Avenue. One window ($200) was reported damaged.
» Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
» An animal bite was reported from Pump Station Road.
» Assault/reckless endangerment third degree, possession of cocaine, and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing one gram of crack cocaine ($50) was recovered.
» Assault/menacing third degree was reported from Madison Street.
