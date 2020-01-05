Arrests

Jan. 1

» Hayley Tanyel Swain, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

» Terry Johnson, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

Incident/Offense Reports

Jan. 1

» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Randolph Avenue and Church Street.

» Possession of dangerous drugs (amphetamine) and public intoxication (appears in public place under influence) were filed from Highland Avenue. A white crystallized substance believed to be amphetamines was reported as recovered.

» Assault/Harassment (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Dudley Drive.

» Assault/simple assault was filed from Dudley Drive.

» Damage to property/criminal mischief-damage to business was reported from East Broad Street. A front door glass and lock ($650) were reported as damaged.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments