Arrests
Jan. 1
» Hayley Tanyel Swain, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
» Terry Johnson, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 1
» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Randolph Avenue and Church Street.
» Possession of dangerous drugs (amphetamine) and public intoxication (appears in public place under influence) were filed from Highland Avenue. A white crystallized substance believed to be amphetamines was reported as recovered.
» Assault/Harassment (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Dudley Drive.
» Assault/simple assault was filed from Dudley Drive.
» Damage to property/criminal mischief-damage to business was reported from East Broad Street. A front door glass and lock ($650) were reported as damaged.
