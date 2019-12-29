Arrests

Dec. 25

» Barry Lydell Conner, 45, of Phenix City was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

Incident Offense Reports

Dec. 23

» Harassing communications was reported from East Barbour Street.

» Harassing communications was reported from Old Dale Road.

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Willow Oaks Drive. Various packages including meats, candies and decorations ($150) were reported as stolen.

» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was reported from South Randolph Avenue. The back seat car window ($50) on a 1984 Mazda B2000 was reported as damaged.

Dec. 24

» Leaving a wrecked, non-operating vehicle on the street was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

» An information report regarding a domestic dispute was filed from Foy Drive.

» Theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) was reported from Meadow Drive. A black/brown in color Yorkie ($1,200) was reported as stolen.

Dec. 25

» Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) was filed from Lakepoint State Park on Old Highway 165. A white Kia Forte ($15,000) was reported as stolen.

» A murder was reported from Wall Street. A .380 shell casing/.380 bullet was reported as recovered.

