ArrestJan. 30
Laquavous Carter Hill, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault second degree.
Jan. 31
Dyshawn Martese Johns, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Feb. 1
Carlos Fabian Ayala, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Hayward Lee Herron, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics, sell/distribute marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs.
Feb. 2
Quincy Andrea Anthony Walker, 43, of Banks was arrested and charged with failure to appear (traffic)/contempt of court.
Feb. 3
Jacquorey Eliyas Brown, 23, of Louisville was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (other).
Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 28
Damaged property/criminal mischief — damage to public property was filed from Lake Drive. Damage to grass estimated at $3,450 was reported.
Jan. 30
Assault/harassment was filed from State Docks Road.
Stolen property/swindle was reported from Highway 30. U.S. currency totaling $600 was reported as stolen.
Jan. 31
Assault/harassment (harassment/intimidation) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Boundary Street.
Assault/domestic (simply assault-family) was reported from Lakeside Drive.
Larceny/theft (miscellaneous) was filed from Triangle Lane. Two white fishing poles ($200) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft (theft of article from auto) was reported from Lakeside Drive. Items reported as stolen were a black Michael Kors wallet ($50), a black Kate Spade wallet ($50), $140 in cash, a social security card, and a drivers’ license.
Feb. 1
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Eufaula Avenue at the Classic Inn parking lot.
Criminal trespass (enters/remains in/on premises) was filed from State Docks Road.
An information report was filed from College Hill Drive. A mailbox ($200) was reported as damaged.
Larceny/theft (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two 1075 bottles of Hennessey ($220) were reported as stolen.
Burglary (residence — no force) was reported from West Broad Street.
Feb. 2
Dangerous drugs — possession of synthetic narcotic and dangerous drugs — marijuana (sell/distribute) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Inlet Road. Recovered were three grams of marijuana (10 clear plastic baggies of marijuana), other drugs (48 dosages/units of assorted pills), and a clear plastic bag of synthetic marijuana.
Robbery (business-gun) was reported from Highway 30.
An information report was filed from Azalea Drive in regards to an attempted suicide.
Failure to appear (traffic)/contempt of court was reported from East Barbour Street.
Feb. 3
Driving under the influence (other substance) was filed from Eufaula Avenue at Highway 30.
