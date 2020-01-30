Arrests

Jan. 28

» Kelly Nicole Villalobos-Duran, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 29

» Calvin James Bussey, 61, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» James Williams, 72, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (theft of property fourth degree).

Jan. 30

» Derrick Eugene Greene, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Incident/Offense Reports

Jan. 2

» Damaged property/criminal mischief was reported from Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Landing. The driver’s side window ($150) on a 2000 Toyota Tundra was reported as damaged.

Jan. 7

» Harassing communications were filed from Newmont Drive.

» Larceny/theft — theft from residence ($500 — less than $1,500) was reported from Cottonhill Road. A red and black Craftsman generator ($500) was reported as stolen.

Jan. 19

» Assault/reckless endangerment was filed from West Washington Street.

Jan. 25

» Burglary- residence and larceny/theft were reported from Stevens Street. A standing space heater ($70) was reported as stolen. Recovered was a small sledge hammer used on the door to make entry.

Jan. 26

» Assault/menacing was filed from Madison Street.

Jan. 27

» Violation of a domestic protection order was reported from Walden Woods Loop.

» An information report was filed in regards to found/recovered property at the Burger King parking lot on South Eufaula Avenue.

» Larceny/theft (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Cash in assorted denominations totaling $280 was reported as stolen.

» Forgery (checks) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A check for $26.23 was written on a closed account.

Jan. 28

» Burglary (non-residence) and larceny/theft were reported from Old Abbeville Road. Miscellaneous item totaling $3,000) were reported as stolen.

» Possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Items recovered included two packs of yellow top rolling paper, a torch lighter, and two syringes.

» Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported from Lake Drive. Damage to grass totaling $1,500 was reported.

» An information report was filed from East Broad Street. A light pole ($500) was reported damaged.

Jan. 29

» Larceny/theft was filed from Nancy Ross Drive. A Winchester Rifle ($179) and a 3030 Winchester rifle ($250) were reported as stolen.

» Assault/domestic-simple assault (family) was reported from Park Meadows Apartments.

» Burglary/residence and larceny/theft (less than $500) were filed from Broad Street. A Craftsman self-propelled lawnmower ($400) was reported as stolen.

» Burglary and larceny/theft ($1,500 — $2,500) were reported from West Boundary Street. An orange in color Echo chainsaw ($800) and an orange in color Husqvarna chainsaw ($750) were reported as stolen. A steak knife was reported as recovered.

» Larceny/theft (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two cream Danish ($3.78) were reported as stolen and recovered.

